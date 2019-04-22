Leonard P. Cousino



Leonard P. Cousino, 68, of Erie, Michigan passed away on April 20th, 2019. He was born at St. Vincent Medical Center to Leon and Lorraine Cousino. Leonard attended Monroe Catholic Central High School and St. Joseph's elementary school in Erie, MI. Leonard was a committed General Motors employee for over 20 years where he worked at the GM Powertrain Plant and Kansas City Assembly Plant until his retirement.



Leonard was best known for his generosity and friendly nature. He was an avid bowler throughout his younger years, and became a passionate BBQ aficionado later in life where he proudly provided pork ribs and brisket to friends and family at every opportunity. Leonard was very active in the Toledo area GA and a member of the Francis Family YMCA in Temperance.



He was preceded in death by his father, Leon (in 1962); mother, Lorraine (in 2017); and brothers, Edward, Keith, and Kenneth. Leonard is survived by three children and seven grandchildren. Jeremy (Amanda) Cousino, sons Reece (12) and Connor (8), Julie (Kevin) Parkins, children Ella (7), Molly (3), and Lincoln (1), and Randy (Kim) Cousino, sons Owen (4) and Porter (1). He is also survived by his sister Deb (Lester) Lashaway and his brother Joe (Jenny) Cousino.



Friends and family can pay their respects on Tuesday, April 23rd from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, April 25th at 11:00 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Temperance. There will be no visitation on Wednesday.



Published in The Blade from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2019