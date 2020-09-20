1/1
Leonard P. Miller
Leonard P. Miller

Lenny Paul Miller joined his parents in Heaven on Sunday, September 13, 2020. During his 67 years of life on this earth, he touched more lives than anyone could possibly imagine. Lenny was our special gift from God and we cherished every day that he was with us. We rejoice in Christ's promise that Lenny now has a perfect mind and body and is surrounded by a love that we cannot ever imagine.

Lenny loved magazines, music, game shows and road trips to Swanton to watch the trains. Lenny leaves behind his family, first and foremost the staff of the Anne Grady Center who made it their mission to provide Lenny with a life filled with laughter, love, adventure and acceptance, and was there to nourish and encourage him during sickness and in health.

Lenny was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Joey and brother-in-law, Dennis Pakulski. Survived by his sisters, Shirley Pakulski and Mary (Rick) Jazwiecki; brother, Tom (Sharon) Miller and many nieces and nephews.

Private graveside services will be held at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the D 1 Wing at Anne Grady for the love and compassion given to Lenny. God Bless you all!

The family requests memorials be made in the form of contributions to the Anne Grady Center 1525 Eber Rd. Holland, OH 43528.

Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home assisting the family with arrangements (419)531-4424.

I am your teacher, and if you allow me, I will teach you what is important in life. I will teach you patience, unconditional love, respect for others and their uniqueness. I will teach you how very precious life is and about not taking things for granted, about forgetting your own needs and desires and dreams. Most of all... I will teach you hope and faith... I am the handicapped child.

www.wisniewskifuneral.net



Published in The Blade from Sep. 20 to Sep. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
2426 N. Reynolds Rd.
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 531-4424
