Leonard Syrek, age 92, of Toledo's Point Place Community, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. He was born to Frank and Frances (Bishop) Syrek on January 25, 1927. Leonard proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, earning the rank of Corporal. He was stationed in Okinawa during the Korean Conflict. Leonard was employed as a truck driver. An accomplished golfer, he had gotten a "hole in one" three times.
Leonard is survived by his son, Leonard James Syrek; granddaughters, Melanie (Brian) Nelson and Tamra Sue Syrek; great grandchildren, Sophia and Olivia Nelson and Preston Spangler. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Geraldine (Zajac); and siblings, Raymond and Albin "Al" Syrek and JoAnn.
A Place Upon the Green
When life on Earth is over, Life anew is seen
Affording simple pleasures, In a place upon the green
The course behind is in the past, A journey lived by faith
Step by step life's fairway, Brought me here by grace
Now I've gained new access, The course unfolding view
To master hill and valley, With each stroke straight and true
To enter into pleasures, Of the beauty I have seen
Since I was given entrance, To a place upon the green
Arrangements have been entrusted to David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home (419)726-1583. Memorial donations may be given to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Please share condolences at
hoeningfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from July 28 to July 29, 2019