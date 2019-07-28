Home

Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
(419) 726-1583
Leonard Syrek


1927 - 2019
Leonard Syrek Obituary
Leonard Syrek

Leonard Syrek, age 92, of Toledo's Point Place Community, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. He was born to Frank and Frances (Bishop) Syrek on January 25, 1927. Leonard proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, earning the rank of Corporal. He was stationed in Okinawa during the Korean Conflict. Leonard was employed as a truck driver. An accomplished golfer, he had gotten a "hole in one" three times.

Leonard is survived by his son, Leonard James Syrek; granddaughters, Melanie (Brian) Nelson and Tamra Sue Syrek; great grandchildren, Sophia and Olivia Nelson and Preston Spangler. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Geraldine (Zajac); and siblings, Raymond and Albin "Al" Syrek and JoAnn.

A Place Upon the Green

When life on Earth is over, Life anew is seen

Affording simple pleasures, In a place upon the green

The course behind is in the past, A journey lived by faith

Step by step life's fairway, Brought me here by grace

Now I've gained new access, The course unfolding view

To master hill and valley, With each stroke straight and true

To enter into pleasures, Of the beauty I have seen

Since I was given entrance, To a place upon the green

Arrangements have been entrusted to David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be given to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

hoeningfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from July 28 to July 29, 2019
