Leonard W. "Turtle" Kazmierczak
1929 - 2020
Leonard W. "Turtle" Kazmierczak

04/21/1929 - 07/25/2020

Leonard W. "Turtle" Kazmierczak, age 91, of Oak Harbor, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the Riverview Healthcare Campus, Oak Harbor. He was born on April 21, 1929, in Toledo, Ohio, to John and Bernice (Jakubowski) Kazmierczak. Leonard was a veteran of the United States Army. He married Dorothy Bigosinski on September 9, 1950 and together they raised 5 children. He retired from Doehler-Jarvis in 1984, where he worked in various roles including supervisor during his 30 years of service. Leonard was an avid fisherman, spending much of his retirement fishing on Lake Erie. Leonard was a talented bowler, participating in many leagues and tournaments over the years, even achieving a perfect game in 1976. He also enjoyed hunting, turtle trapping, watching the Cleveland Indians and his annual trips to California via train to visit family.

Leonard is survived by his daughters, Linda Blankenstein, Carol (Jerry) Raitz, Louise (David) Walden and Diana Spychalski; 10 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren and many great friends at the Turtle Point Marina. He was preceded in death by his father; mother; stepfather, Odie Hicks; wife; son, Kenneth and brothers, Thomas and Daniel.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 – 8:00 pm on Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Sujkowski Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Road, Rossford, Ohio. Per the state mandate, facial covering will be required, and social distancing guidelines should be followed. Funeral services will be private but can be viewed via live stream via his tribute tab located on his obituary page at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 10:30 A.M.



Published in The Blade from Jul. 29 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
AUG
1
Funeral service
10:30 AM
live stream via his tribute tab located on his obituary page at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
830 Lime City Rd.
Rossford, OH 43460
419-666-1566
Memories & Condolences
July 28, 2020
What a great man and knowledgeable about fishing and picking up snapping turtles and telling me about all his hunting trips for them. I learned a few fishing tips as well. R. I. P. U will be truley missed.
Michele Nadeau (Kazmierczak)
Acquaintance
