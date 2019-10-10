|
|
Leonard W. Longstreet
Leonard W. Longstreet, age 82, of Whitehouse, OH, passed away October 7, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee, OH. He was born November 6, 1936 in Waterville, OH to Dewey & Opal (Ludwig) Longstreet.
Leonard was a 1954 graduate of Anthony Wayne High School and a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Waterville, OH. He worked for Owens-Illinois, retiring in 1997.
He married Doretta (Wiemken) January 26, 1957. She survives, along with daughters, Terry (Craig) Nofzinger and Christine (Craig) Potts; grandchildren, Matthew (Lara) Hertzfeld, Grant (Caitlin) Nofzinger, Lauren (Larry) Thompson and Jenelle (Daniel) Calverley; great-grandchildren, Hudson Nofzinger, Brayden Thompson, Lorelei Hertzfeld, Cassidy Nofzinger, and Camden Thompson; and brother, Gerald (Betty) Longstreet. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sisters, and 1 brother.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 22 N 2nd St. Waterville, OH. Arrangements entrusted to Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 6603 Providence St. Whitehouse, OH. Memorial Contributions can be given to the church. To leave an online memory please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Oct. 10, 2019