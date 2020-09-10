Leonia LyleLeonia Lyle, (92) was the fourth child born to the late Howard and Catherine Snorton on May 9, 1928 in Needmore, Tennessee. She was raised with five siblings all of whom preceded her in death, as well as her beloved husband, Evans Lyle; son, James (Clarinda) Snorton and uncle, Pete Lyle, Jr (Eva).On Monday, September 7, 2020 Leonia journeyed to her heavenly home as she was comforted by family and friends at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo, Ohio.She joined Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, under the leadership of Pastor Floyd Smith, Jr. At Calvary, Mrs. Lyle, the eldest member of the church, dedicated many years as the Pastor's Aide, served on the Repast Committee and assisted with the youth of the church.She simply adored and is survived by her seven grandchildren, twenty-seven great grandchildren and twenty-four great-great grandchildren, one sister in law, one goddaughter a host of family, cherished friends, and beloved church family.Visitation will be Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 1-3:00 p.m. followed by funeral service 3:00 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, Rev. Floyd Smith Jr., pastor, interment private at Historic Woodlawn Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Dale-Riggs Funeral Home.