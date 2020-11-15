Leopoldo M. Archibeque
June 11, 1919 - November 12, 2020
Leopoldo M. Archibeque, born on June 11, 1919, in Sapello, New Mexico, was surrounded by family when he passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Leo was an outstanding husband, father, and grandfather, and those individuals who came in contact with him were blessed by his spirit of gratitude and peace, his continual jokes, and his loving embrace. In a very large and loud family, Leo was the calm and comfort; he was tough as nails, but more gentle than a lamb.
Leo lived a full life, both as a family man and a hard worker, and after eight long years, he is finally reunited with his love, Arselia Archibeque, with whom he shared 73 years of marriage. According to Leo, Arselia was his "boss," and he enjoyed getting under her skin with his jokes and banter. Each and every time, however, Arselia would eventually smile and laugh and he always reminded her how much he loved her. Leo was the glue for his family, always putting others' needs before his own, working as a very young child up until just four years ago so he could provide for those he loved. During his lifetime, he served for the United States Navy and is a Veteran of WWII, he worked delivering lumber from the sawmill, was a pin-setter for Ernie Brothers in Pueblo, Colorado for many years, and worked with his daughter Angie for Disabled American Veterans
. At the age of 82, he began working at K-mart, and up until recent years he worked part-time for Maveric Properties.
Leo's example as not only a husband and hard worker, but also a father, cannot be matched. His children describe their dad as always making them feel like they were his favorite, and he had a century worth of wisdom that he so eagerly shared. He taught them the nature of hard work and that they were in charge, of their own destiny; it was up to them to be the person who brought goodness and contribution to those around them. His children and all those he encountered were gifted by his unconditional love, support, and encouragement. They viewed their father as a man worthy of respect and one with the utmost integrity.
Leo's grandchildren will remember the way he always made them feel accepted; if you loved someone, he loved them too and they became his family. When he made the mark of the cross over you during his yearly blessing, all felt that everything was going to be okay; it was okay because grandpa said it would be. Memories of 52 Pick-Up and Railroad Crossings, fresh made tortillas, knuckle-sandwiches, watching WWF, and New Year's Day will never be forgotten by the hundreds of grandchildren that had the privilege of knowing their grandfather.
Leo was preceded in death by his parents, Agapito and Susana Archibeque; his children, Angie Romero, Eulalia Cesareo, and infants, Pauline and baby Andrew Archibeque; his sisters, Rita, Benita, Magarita, and Pauline; and his brothers, both named Jeranimo. He is survived by his children, Connie (Trinidad) Garcia, John Archibeque, Viola Archibeque (Gilberto), Mary Ann (Sam) Gutierrez, Benny (Diane) Archibeque, Frances Garcia, Jerry (Sherry) Archibeque, Archie (Kim) Archibeque, and Geraldine (Jorge) Pozo; as well as four generations of grandchildren.
Leo's Life Celebration will take place on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Urbanski Funeral Home a Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Rd., Toledo, Ohio. Social distancing and face masks are required. The family understands and respects those who prefer to not visit at these uncertain times. Funeral services will begin Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. in SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, located at 738 S. St. Clair St., Toledo, OH 43609, where the Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Father Molina officiating. Burial will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park, 4210 Central Ave., Toledo, OH 43606.
Those wishing to attend Leo's funeral remotely, are encouraged to do so by logging onto:https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/12369844
The service will be available for viewing for 90 days.www.urbanskifuneralhome.com