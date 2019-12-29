Home

Weigel Funeral Home Llc
204 Chestnut St
Swanton, OH 43558
(419) 826-2631
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
204 Chestnut St
Swanton, OH 43558
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
204 Chestnut St
Swanton, OH 43558
Leota Mae "Lee" Zolciak


1943 - 2019
Leota Mae "Lee" Zolciak Obituary
Leota "Lee" Mae Zolciak

Leota Mae Zolciak, affectionately known as Lee, age 76, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away at home in her sleep, Christmas morning, December 25, 2019. She was born March 8, 1943 in Petersburg, Michigan to Leonard and Irene (Heckel) Strouse. Lee was a 1961 graduate of Summerfield High School. She met her husband, George Zolciak, while working at Sinclair Manufacturing. They were married 50 years, until he passed February 22nd of this year.

Lee is survived by her son, Timothy A. Zolciak (Fiance Kristina); stepdaughter, Connie Umfleet (Dan); granddaughters, Josie and Justine, and she was an adopted grandma to Mark, Reen, Tanner, Trevor and Tyler; her sisters, Phyllis Parker and Lois Shroyer; brothers, Bill (Nancy) and Olen; plus many nieces and nephews whom she loved so very much.

Besides her husband, George, Lee was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Clinton, Orville, Paul and Robert.

Family and friends may visit Tuesday, December 31st from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home, 204 Chestnut St. in Swanton (419.826.2631), where funeral services will begin at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at East Swanton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Liver Foundation or the .

weigelfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Blade from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019
