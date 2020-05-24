Leotha Stockard Crawford



Leotha Stockard Crawford, age 84, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Monday, May 18, 2020. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on October 30, 1935 to John and Dora Stockard. She was the fourth child of eight brothers and sisters whom she loved dearly; raised in a home where family and education were paramount.



Leotha attended Gunckle ES, Robinson JHS, and graduated in 1953 from Libbey HS. She earned both her Bachelor of Education and her Master of Education from the University of Toledo. In 1956, Leotha pledged Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Beta Lambda Chapter and then in 1972, became one of the Charter Members who established the Toledo Alumnae Chapter.



Her professional career with Toledo Public Schools began as an undergraduate at Monroe School. She spent the majority of her career at Ella P. Stewart ES. After 33 years in TPS, she retired from Longfellow ES.



Leotha and Saint Anthony Crawford III were married on August 25, 1963. Married for 56 years, this union produced three children, Monica, Sharon and Saint Anthony IV.



She was a dedicated member of St. Philip Lutheran Church, being the first person baptized when the church began. She participated in the Lutheran Young People Society Group, St. Philip musical programs, was a Sunday School teacher and also a member of the St. Philip School Board.



Dedicated to community service, Leotha was a charter member of the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women's Club. She also shared her talent for sewing with the Sew-N-Sews ladies' group.



Leotha enjoyed shopping and celebrating with her sisters and late sister-in-law, Brenda. Lovingly called "Granny," Leotha treasured any time spent with her grandchildren, Jessica, Sarah and Anthony V. Baking, showing support at special events and hugs gave her joy.



Leotha is preceded in death by her parents; son, Saint Anthony Crawford IV; brother, Andrew Stockard (Marcia); and sister, Roberta Gant. Leotha leaves to cherish her memory, her beloved husband, Saint Anthony Crawford III; daughters, Monica Elaine Edwards and Sharon Dora Crawford; grandchildren, Jessica Crawford, Sarah Edwards, and Saint Anthony Crawford V; and daughter-in-law, Deana Crawford; great-grandchildren, Anthony Sawyer Jr., and Amiyah Sawyer. She also leaves brothers, John Stockard (Aline), Dr. Herbert Stockard (Brenda, deceased), Arnold Stockard, Marshall Stockard (Barbara); sister, Georgia Summers (Charles); brother-in-law, Charles Gant; godson/nephew, Eric Stockard. She leaves 16 nieces and nephews and many great/great-great nieces and nephews.



Our Family would like to thank Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice. Ellen Sarver RN, and STNAs Lakesha Phillips and Briana Whitmore all gave loving care to Leotha. We would also like to thank Darlene Warren, Cheryl Grant—and Tina Morgan who became her special buddy. They all took such good care of her needs.



Visitation from 12–1 p.m. will be followed by a private funeral service, Friday, May 29, 2020 at The House of Day Funeral Services, Toledo, Ohio.





