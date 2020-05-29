(News story) Leotha Stockard Crawford, who taught Toledo elementary students for more than 30 years and volunteered for church and community, died May 18 in her South Toledo home. She was 84.
She had dementia, said her husband, Saint Anthony Crawford III.
She retired in the 1980s from Longfellow Elementary School. For most of her tenure, she taught second grade at Ella P. Stewart Elementary School. She was skilled at communicating with younger children, her husband said.
Her daughter Monica Edwards added: "She liked recognizing when they understood a concept."
The fourth oldest among eight, Mrs. Crawford and an older sister helped care for younger siblings. Former students on social media recalled her patience. In adulthood those who saw her in town stopped to say hello.
"She was always pleased that they recognized her," her daughter said. "She would engage them for a bit and have something nice to say to them. Many she did know right away."
She was born Oct. 30, 1935, to Dora and John Stockard. She grew up in central Toledo and attended Gunckel School and Robinson Junior High School. She was 1953 graduate of Libbey High School.
The family emphasized education. A grandfather and great aunt were teachers and, as a term of respect, her grandfather in Mississippi was routinely called "Professor."
She received bachelor of education and master of education degrees from the University of Toledo. She was a member of the Beta Lambda Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and, in 1972, was a charter member of the Toledo Alumnae Chapter.
She also was a charter member in the 1960s of the Toledo club of the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women's Clubs. The club received its charter in 1964, said Wilma Brown, a longtime officer in the Toledo club and chairman of its Debutante Cotillion.
She would have helped with planning when the club took over the cotillion, said Ms. Brown, a former president of Toledo City Council. Mrs. Crawford also had a role in such club projects as civics workshops presented in Toledo Public Schools.
Years earlier, she'd made a lasting impression on Ms. Brown, who was new to town in the late 1940s and started attending St. Philip Lutheran Church.
"She was there with her sister, and they took me under their wing and showed me around. I joined St. Philip," Ms. Brown said. "It meant so much, because I didn't know anyone, coming from Birmingham, Alabama. Toledo was so different.''
Mrs. Crawford was among the first baptized after the church was established in the mid-1940s. She served on the board of education for St. Philip School, taught Sunday school, and took part in musical programs.
Her son, Saint Anthony Crawford IV, died Dec. 10, 2010.
Surviving are her husband, Saint Anthony Crawford III, whom she married Aug. 25, 1963; daughters, Monica Elaine Edwards and Sharon Dora Crawford; brothers John, Dr. Herbert, Arnold, and Marshall Stockard; sister, Georgia Summers; three grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from noon-1 p.m. Friday the House of Day Funeral Service, followed by a private funeral service.
Published in The Blade on May 29, 2020.