Home

POWERED BY

Services
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lerline Brassfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lerline Brassfield


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lerline Brassfield Obituary
Lerline Brassfield

Lerline Chay Brassfield, 62 years old, unexpectedly completed her life journey on Sunday, February 2, 2020, just 19 days after the passing of her mother. She was born on February 13, 1957, to Raymond Brassfield and Lucy Thelma (Grace) Osbourne.

She worked in case management at the Lucas County Job and Family services until her retirement and later worked for the Lucas County Board of Elections from time to time.

Chay, as she liked to be called was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Nep Brassfield. She is survived by her sisters, Iva Brassfield, Joy Osbourne, Tori (Rob) Nicholson and Ashley Adams and a host of nephews, nieces, family and friends.

There will be a visitation on Thursday, February 13 (her birthdate) at The House of Day Funeral Home, 7-9 p.m.

www.houseofday.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lerline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -