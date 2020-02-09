|
Lerline Brassfield
Lerline Chay Brassfield, 62 years old, unexpectedly completed her life journey on Sunday, February 2, 2020, just 19 days after the passing of her mother. She was born on February 13, 1957, to Raymond Brassfield and Lucy Thelma (Grace) Osbourne.
She worked in case management at the Lucas County Job and Family services until her retirement and later worked for the Lucas County Board of Elections from time to time.
Chay, as she liked to be called was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Nep Brassfield. She is survived by her sisters, Iva Brassfield, Joy Osbourne, Tori (Rob) Nicholson and Ashley Adams and a host of nephews, nieces, family and friends.
There will be a visitation on Thursday, February 13 (her birthdate) at The House of Day Funeral Home, 7-9 p.m.
Published in The Blade from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020