Leroy Edwards, Sr., 78, passed away, June 28, 2020. Leroy retired from Ford Motor Company. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife, Doris; children, Sharlon, Leroy Jr. (Alecia), Tyrone (Natalie), and Willia (Marlon) Betts; sister, Edna Edwards; brother, Eddie Edwards; grandchildren, church family, and friends. Due to COVID 19, services are private.





