Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Visitation at Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
Leroy H. Harris


1932 - 2019
Leroy H. Harris Obituary
Leroy H. Harris

Leroy H. Harris, 87, passed away on November 18, 2019 in Ebeid Hospice. He was born in Toledo on August 24, 1932 to Sylvia and Clinton Harris. He Married Martha Ellis on January 2, 1954. Prior to his retirement in 1995 he was employed as a plumber pipefitter for Johnson Controls. After he retired he worked part-time for BP Oil Refinery. Everyone who knew him knew that he was a jack of all trades, if something was broken he could fix it. Leroy will be remembered as a very generous, kind, thoughtful, man with a keen sense of humor.

He is survived by his loving children, Tom Harris, Becky Berkel (Bob), Laurie (Harold) Solomon; grandchildren, Ashley (Tim) Nidek, Casey Berkel, Joshua Solomon (Brooke), Curt (Kristi) Solomon, Jessica (Brandon) Cortez and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife and his brother, Alvie.

His family wishes to extend special thanks to the Parkliffe Community for the excellent, compassionate care that he received.

Friends will be invited after 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019 in the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 W. Sylvania Ave. where funeral services will begin at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the . To send his family online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com.

Published in The Blade on Nov. 21, 2019
