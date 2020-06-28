Mr. Leroy Jermaine HawkinsMr. Leroy "Roni" Hawkins, 46, passed Friday, June 19, 2020. He attended the Jesup W. Scott High School and played basketball and Tennis. Leroy had a passion for making everyone smile and laugh.He leaves to cherish his memories, wife, Kendra Porterfield-Hawkins; mother, Delseyna Hawkins; stepfather, Dewayne O' Neil; daughters, Antoria Stowe, Honesty and Unique Holley; grandchildren, Kaneya Stowe and Jaden Harrin; brother, Lafayette Hawkins; sister, Brianna Taylor and a host of family and friends.Family Hour/Wake and Funeral Services, Monday, June 29, 2020, at 10 and 11 a.m. respectively, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH, 43607. Bishop Randall Parker, III, Officiant.