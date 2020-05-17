Leroy John GangwayLeRoy John Gangway, age 87, a recent resident of Genoa Retirement Village in Genoa, Ohio and formally from Temperance, Michigan, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020. LeRoy was born to William and Louisa (Clancy) Gangway on August 22,1932, in Fostoria, Ohio. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.LeRoy was proud to be a 4th degree Knight of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Knights of Columbus #8902. He enjoyed telling stories and would share with anyone willing to listen. He found joy in helping others and worked on fund raising activities like Mardi Gras at St. Anthony Villa. He also assisted in serving others at St. Louis Kitchen and served as a Troop Leader with the Boy Scouts. He enjoyed playing golf and was an avid bowler. He worked as a Security Officer at Libbey-Owens-Ford in Rossford, Ohio and retired after 30 years.LeRoy is survived by his sister, Betty Knobloch of Palatka, FL; children, Marylou (Michael) Springer, Joseph (Tammy) Gangway, Timothy (Gina) Gangway, Darlene (Thomas) Fisher; eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria (Ziarno); and eldest son, William Gangway.Services will be private. Burial at Restlawn Cemetery in Perrysburg Township. A Memorial Mass will be held at a future date when we are able to once again join together. Memorial contributions are appreciated to Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Genoa, Ohio or Our Lady of Mount Carmel Knights of Columbus #8902 in Temperance, Michigan. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel, 8300 Lewis Avenue, Temperance, MI.