1/1
Leroy Sheldon Hacker Jr.
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leroy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leroy Sheldon Hacker, Jr.

Leroy Sheldon Hacker Jr., 63, better known as Joe, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in Irmo, SC. He was born June 26, 1957 in Toledo, Ohio to Leroy Hacker Sr. (deceased) and Beverly Hacker (Dickens).

He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 39 years, Diane Hacker (Moran); children, Katie Stevens (Matt), Susan Hacker (Jeff Priddy) and Tim Hacker. He has four grandchildren he deeply loved, Lily and Luna Stevens, Emma and Logan Priddy. He is also survived by his mother; sisters, LaNette Hacker and Robin Isaacson; half-brothers, Tom and Michael Hacker, as well as grand-dogs, Sammi, Sarge, Scooby and Kenai.

Joe was a cheeseburger connoisseur who had a passion for anything with wheels. Grandpa Joe, as he was fondly called, was the goof in the bunch that just wanted to help his kids and anyone he cared for succeed. He was a member of Cass Road Baptist Church in Maumee, Ohio where he loved helping out. He also was active in the Gearheads group at Gateway Baptist Church in Ballentine, SC. He was the best son, husband, dad, and grandpa anyone could ask for. He will be deeply missed. We love you Dad.

A virtual memorial service is being held on November 1st at 2:00 in Maumee, Ohio.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved