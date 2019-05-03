|
Lesley Ann Potts
Lesley Ann Potts, born to Ramsay and Ray Potts in Washington, DC on February 26, 1953, died April 28, 2019 at Hospice of NW Ohio. Lesley lived the last 15 years in Toledo, enjoying the company and care of her sister, Lindsay Potts, brother in law Dave Beckwith, niece Schuyler Beckwith and nephew Judson Beckwith.
Lesley volunteered at FOCUS Family Services for several years, and enjoyed life and companionship at Alexis Gardens Retirement Community.
Lesley is survived by her Toledo family as well as her brothers, Douglas (Susan) Potts of Florida and David (Mary Lee) Potts of Delaware and their children.
A family service will be held in the Fall when Lesley's ashes will be placed with her parents at Arlington National Cemetery.
Tributes may be made to Leading Families Home (FOCUS/Beach House) or Hospice of NW Ohio. See details at www.toledocremation.com.
Published in The Blade on May 3, 2019