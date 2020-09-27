1/1
Leslie Cron
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leslie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leslie Cron

Leslie Cron, 81, passed away on August 21, 2020, joining his wife, Patricia. He was born on October 19th 1938 to parents, Irvin and Gertrude. Leslie was in the United States Navy for 4 years then became a devoted family man.

He is survived by sister, Harriet Epke; children, Rick (Elaina) Cron, Shelia Bass, Bobbi (Josh) Stall, Deborah Bartlett, and Theresa (Dave) Sibberson; and many grand and great grandchildren.

After retiring from Johnson controls, Leslie enjoyed caring for his family, nature watching, and watching television. After a heroic battle with heart disease and diabetic complications, he is finally at rest. He will be greatly missed.

Friends and family may visit on Monday October 5, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 4:00 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, Holland-Springfield Chapel, 7438 Airport Highway, Holland, OH 43528 (419-865-8879).

See you topside, dad.

walkerfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 27 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
11:00 - 04:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home - Holland-Springfield Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home - Holland-Springfield Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home - Holland-Springfield Chapel
7438 Airport Highway
Holland, OH 43528
4198658879
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walker Funeral Home - Holland-Springfield Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved