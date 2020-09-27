Leslie CronLeslie Cron, 81, passed away on August 21, 2020, joining his wife, Patricia. He was born on October 19th 1938 to parents, Irvin and Gertrude. Leslie was in the United States Navy for 4 years then became a devoted family man.He is survived by sister, Harriet Epke; children, Rick (Elaina) Cron, Shelia Bass, Bobbi (Josh) Stall, Deborah Bartlett, and Theresa (Dave) Sibberson; and many grand and great grandchildren.After retiring from Johnson controls, Leslie enjoyed caring for his family, nature watching, and watching television. After a heroic battle with heart disease and diabetic complications, he is finally at rest. He will be greatly missed.Friends and family may visit on Monday October 5, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 4:00 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, Holland-Springfield Chapel, 7438 Airport Highway, Holland, OH 43528 (419-865-8879).See you topside, dad.