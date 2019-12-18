|
Leslie "Jim" Earl Johnson
Leslie "Jim" Earl Johnson passed away peacefully on December 13, 2019. He was born in Toledo to Henry and Lydia (Albrecht) Johnson on July 31, 1924. He graduated from Libbey High School and joined the U.S. Navy, serving in WWII.
Jim began his career with Meilink Industries, as an assembler, retiring in 1986 after 44 years with the company. During that time, he had been president of the United Steel Workers of America for over 20 years. He married Elanor Shank in 1947 and together they raised their daughter, Jane and son, James.
His hobbies included gardening, fishing and hunting. He also had been very active in YMCA youth sports. A 50-year member of the former Bethany Lutheran Church, he currently was a charter member of Faith United Lutheran Church.
His parents and wife preceded him in death.
Surviving are his daughter, Jane Gibson and her children, Heidi (Brian) Doyle, Luke Gibson and Jeremiah Gibson; and his son, Jim (Nancy) Johnson and their son, Jakob Johnson. Two great grandchildren, Nicholas and Jackson Doyle also survive.
Visitation will be held at the Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary, 3815 Sylvania Ave. (at Woodley Rd.) on Thursday from 3:00-7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday at Faith United Lutheran Church, 4543 Douglas Rd., at 10:30 a.m. Interment Toledo Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions are preferred to Feed Your Neighbor, Faith United Lutheran Church or Genecross Lutheran Services. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fothdorfmeyer.com
Published in The Blade on Dec. 18, 2019