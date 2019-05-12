Leslie "Les" Edwin Macek



Leslie "Les" Edwin Macek, age 66, of Toledo, OH, passed away on April 21 2019, at the University of Michigan Hospital, after a lengthy illness. He was born on July 30, 1952, in Toledo to Marion and Bernice (Florczak) Macek.



His loving mother, Bernice Macek, survives Les. Also left to cherish his memory is his sister Julia (John) Royston of Monroe, MI; brother Richard (Cheryl) Macek of Holland, OH; nephew John (Ann-Drea) Royston of Frisco, TX, and niece Jennifer (Ronnie) Motyka of Monroe, MI. Les was preceded in death by his father; Marion Macek in 2013.



A lifelong resident of Toledo, Les graduated Roy C. Start High School in 1970 and went on to receive a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics with a minor in Mathematics and an MBA from the University of Toledo.



As a child, he loved the art and engineering of construction. He would build detailed models, design and modify rockets and remote control planes to improve their performance. Throughout high school and college, he earned income by detailing and painting muscle and sports cars, and owning several through the years. He loved his 69' "Goat" GTO, 66' big block convertible Vette, 85' Mustang GT, and finally his 02' Corvette.



Les received his pilot's license at the age of 16 and loved flying. He aspired to fly jets in the U.S. Air Force; however, requirements at that time did not allow for corrective lenses, and he chose to concentrate on his college studies. He also found a new passion to concentrate on and put his MacGyver-type problem-solving skills to good use in developing and maintaining the family real estate investment portfolio. He teamed up with his "little" brother, Rick, in creating Macek Custom Builders in 1990. Over the years, they worked on renovations and custom home projects and many of their houses were featured in both the Toledo and Southeast Michigan HBA Parade of Homes. Together they also won industry awards for innovation and design.



Les loved animals and supported organizations against animal cruelty. He also enjoyed reading, especially articles on health and economic issues.



Always stoic and never ill, surprisingly in 2013, Les was diagnosed with a cryptogenic liver disease that resulted in a need for a liver transplant in 2016. His illness took its toll; in his younger years, he was a power lifter, and later in life, his brother would call him "A fit-chubby guy". Les lost much of his size and strength, but was on the road to recovery when he began developing pulmonary issues over the past 10 months that contributed to his death. During these struggles, Les never complained or wanted his suffering to be known, he fought a courageous battle.



Les was a wonderful son, brother and uncle, and will be truly forever missed, but never forgotten. His immediate and extended family will miss his warm smile, his fountain of knowledgeable advice, his sly sense of humor, and unique individualistic personality.



Cremation has taken place. The family will receive guests on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 2:00 – 4:00 PM at Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 North Main Street, Sylvania, OH, 43560.



Contributions in his memory may be made to a local animal rescue and adoption organization of choice, and please be an organ donor. Online condolences to



Published in The Blade from May 12 to May 14, 2019