Services Reeb Funeral Home 5712 North Main Street Sylvania , OH 43560 (419) 882-2033 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Reeb Funeral Home 5712 North Main Street Sylvania , OH 43560 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Leslie Macek Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Leslie "Les" Macek

1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) ANN ARBOR - Leslie "Les" Macek, who was a pilot in his teens, an advocate against animal cruelty, and a partner in Macek Custom Builders, died April 21 at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor. He was 67.



He died after developing pulmonary issues following a liver transplant in 2016. Mr. Macek was diagnosed in 2013 with cryptogenic liver disease.



Remembered by his siblings, Richard Macek and Julia Royston, as being "stoic" prior to his diagnosis, Mrs. Royston said that her brother was very much into wellness.



"He was reading how to eat better and wanting to go vegan," she said.



Richard Macek said his brother was before his time as he prioritized weight lifting as a youth and becoming a powerlifter before the trend.



Mrs. Royston also attributed her brother's love for animals to his growing interest in veganism.



"We grew up with cats; our mother would always try to save a stray," she said, adding that he donated to several animal organizations such as PETA. "He'd donate to all the organizations that would advertise in the mail. He was compassionate; he had genuine fondness for animals."



As a lifelong resident of Toledo, Mr. Macek graduated in 1970 from Start High School. He attended the University of Toledo and received a bachelor's degree in economics as well as a master's of business administration.



Remembering his ingenuity, Richard Macek said his brother loved the "art and engineering of construction." Throughout his life, he built detailed model rockets and planes. His love for building planes evolved to a desire to fly - getting his pilot's license at 16.



"Ever since he was a little boy, 3 or 4 years old, he was playing with model airplanes. Somehow, some way he convinced my dad to pay for his pilot classes and the irony is my dad was the only family member to not to fly with him. He was afraid of heights," Richard Macek said.



Mr. Macek had dreams to fly jets in the U.S. Air Force; however after requirements against corrective lenses prohibited him from enlisting, he decided to hone his love for construction and engineering full time. In 1990, he and Richard Macek founded Macek Custom Builders. Throughout the years the brothers built custom homes - projects landing them features in both Toledo and Southeast Michigan Home Builders Association Parade of Homes.



Richard Macek said his brother was a master problem solver and often took on the administrative behind-the-scenes roles.



"He was a unique character in terms of his perspective on things. He was very precise with his observations … he could read a situation like he had a crystal ball," he said.



"He didn't like being called a perfectionist; he'd always say he was a precisionist because no one can obtain perfection but we can be precise," Richard Macek said. "He didn't accept people not giving their best."



Les Macek was born on July 30, 1952 in Toledo to Marion and Bernice Macek.



Surviving are his mother Bernice, sister Julia Royston, and brother Richard Macek.



The family will receive guests on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 North Main St., Sylvania.



The family suggests tributes be made to a local animal rescue and adoption organization of choice.



This is a news story by Bri'on Whiteside. Contact her at: [email protected] or 419-724-6368. Published in The Blade on May 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries