Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Christ Presbyterian Church
4225 W. Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH
Leslie "Les" Marsh Jr.


1935 - 2019
Leslie "Les" Marsh Jr. Obituary
Leslie "Les" Marsh, Jr.

Leslie (Les) Marsh, Jr., 84, passed away on April 10, 2019, at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania, OH. Born on January 9, 1935, in Chicago, Illinois, he was the son of Leslie Marsh, Sr. and Nancy Marsh. Les graduated from DeVilbiss High School in 1953. Les then joined the Air Force for four years. When he came home he attended the University of Toledo, graduating with a degree in education in 1962. Professionally, Les Taught at area schools for several years, worked as a salesman, including time at Prentice Hall where he was selected to the president's club for the top sales in the country and was a business owner.

An Eagle Scout himself, Les was very involved in scouting as an adult as well. He enjoyed Westerns, golf, tennis and bowling. Les also really enjoyed bridge, cribbage, poker and euchre. An avid Chicago Cub and Bears fan he also enjoyed the Toledo Rockets, was a season ticket holder and Rocket Club member for many years.After his granddaughter, Abbie, passed in 2001 from Leukodystrophy, he became a determined and energetic fundraiser for the family charity – raising 10's of thousands of dollars by running over a dozen charity golf outings as well as volunteering for other events.

Les was preceded in death by his parents and his granddaughter, Abbie Marsh. Surviving are his sons, Donald J. Marsh and Leslie A. Marsh III; daughter in law, Amy Marsh and grandchildren, Diana, Alex and Patrina.Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Christ Presbyterian Church 4225 W. Sylvania Ave, Toledo, Ohio.

Published in The Blade on Apr. 24, 2019
