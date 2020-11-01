Leslie W. Sheridan
Leslie W. Sheridan, 84, Dean Emeritus, University of Toledo Libraries, died October 27, 2020 at Hospice of Cincinnati
. He was with UT for 25 years. He moved to Cincinnati two years ago from Sylvania, OH.
When he learned that UT needed a Latin instructor, Les volunteered for the job. He greatly enjoyed teaching and contact with students.
Born in Jamaica, NY in 1935 to Leslie and Florence (Warkentin) Sheridan. He married Jane (Law) 1 April 1973. They had two children, Anne Sheridan Fugard and W. Alexander Sheridan, both of Cincinnati. Two grandsons are Benjamin Law Fugard and Max James Fugard. Two sisters predeceased him.
Les attended St. Johns Preparatory School in Queens, NY. He earned a bachelor's degree from Mary Immaculate College Northampton, PA, a master's degree in Library Science from St. John's University in Queens, and a master's of Sacred theology from Catholic University in Washington, DC.
Les came to the University of Toledo in 1975 having been Assistant Director of the Tarlton Law Library at the University of Texas.
An avid golfer, Les was a past member of Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania where he served on Board of Trust, and was a past president.
For several years, Les was a basketball referee for schools in Toledo and southern Michigan. Frequently, he would drive the area exploring the routes to small grade schools and high schools. He kept alert to rule changes.
Memorials could include a scholarship fund at the Owens Community College Foundation, PO Box 10,000, Toledo, OH 43699. The scholarship supports students who are single parents.
There will be no services.