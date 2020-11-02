(News story) Leslie W. Sheridan, who led the University of Toledo's library program through decades of digital advances and increased collaboration with other libraries, died Tuesday at Hospice of Cincinnati
. He was 84.
The longtime Sylvania resident had dementia and colon cancer, his wife, Jane Sheridan, said.
Mr. Sheridan was appointed as UT's director of libraries in 1975 and served in that position until 2000. He led the university's libraries, including William S. Carlson Library, and supervised staff.
He came to Toledo as a movement was beginning to merge library catalogues and to use computers to digitize records and eventually put whole catalogues online, thus moving an institution confined to its physical structure to a knowledge source accessible from home.
Mr. Sheridan was part of the development of the Ohio Library and Information Network, a consortium of college, university, and state libraries. He was on the first board of trustees of OhioNET, a network of libraries that is linked to other groups, such as OhioLINK.
"It's such a foreign concept to us now, but to merge all those catalogues electronically, you could have access to more books," Mrs. Sheridan said.
He chaired the Inter-University Library Council at UT, as well as the Northwest Ohio Committee on Library Cooperation.
Mr. Sheridan was also part of the development of a shared library depository between Bowling Green State University and Toledo. At a time when university's competed more than they collaborated, he believed in pooling resources with BGSU and the Medical College of Ohio.
"Book budgets were limited at the time," Mrs. Sheridan said. "You had to fight for that book budget."
He was involved with the Friends of the University of Toledo Libraries, serving as executive secretary, and would help bring in public speakers to campus and arrange to have important figure's papers donated to the library.
Mr. Sheridan found other ways to bring the resources of the university's libraries out from behind their walls. He developed a program where research librarians with a certain expertise served as subject specialists, who would go into university classrooms to help students research toward specialized degrees.
"Running the library was far more than books," his wife said. "It was information."
Mr. Sheridan was born Dec. 18, 1935, to Leslie and Florence Sheridan in Jamaica, N.Y.
He received a bachelor's degree from Mary Immaculate College Northampton, Pa., a master's in library science from St. John's University in New York City, and a master's of sacred theology from Catholic University in Washington.
Mr. Sheridan worked at Mary Immaculate, including as assistant to the director of libraries. Then, he was director of libraries and professor of research at the College of St. Vincent and Graduate School of Theology in Boyton Beach, Fla.
He then spent four years as the associate law librarian at the University of Texas School of Law Library in Austin. It was there that he met his wife, whom he married in 1973.
Mr. Sheridan served on the American Association of Law Libraries and edited the newsletter for its Committee on Automation and Scientific Development. He was book review editor for the Texas Bar Journal, and taught library science courses in three states. At UT, he also picked up some Latin courses.
He served on the board of trust at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, and also was a basketball referee for several years.
Mr. Sheridan is survived by his wife Jane, children Anne Sheridan Fugard and W. Alexander Sheridan, and two grandsons.
There will be no services.
The family suggests tributes to the Owens Community College Foundation, P.O. Box 10,000, Toledo, OH 43699.
This is a news story by The Blade. Contact the newsroom at citydesk@theblade.com
or 419-724-6182.