Lester A. Dohms


Lester A. Dohms 98, of east Toledo passed away, Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the Brooke of Gladwin, Gladwin Michigan where he was currently residing.

He was born in Curtice, Ohio on March 17, 1921 to Otto and Ovada (Auxter) Dohms. Lester served hi country in the US Navy during WW II. On October 11, 1962 he married Mildred Shivley and she preceded him in death in January, 2000. Lester worked as a steamfitter with Local 50 Plumbers and Steamfitters for 39 years, retiring in 1986.

Lester is survived by his nieces, Shelly (Ken) Myers and Patricia (Paul) Slygh. He was also preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Russell and Foster "Chick" Dohms.

Private family graveside services was held at Restlawn Memorial Park.

Assisting with arrangement Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home.

logo


Published in The Blade from May 7 to May 8, 2019
