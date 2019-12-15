|
|
Lester F. Jones
Lester F. Jones, age 90, of Maumee, Ohio passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019. He was born on May 1, 1929 to George and Thelma (Thompson) Jones Sr. in Perrysburg.
Lester attended Ohio State University and served in the United States Army. He was employed at Champion Spark Plug in engineering research and development. Prior to this, he was employed at Continental Aviation. Lester was a member of the American Welding Society, American Legion Post 320 in Maumee, Maumee Eagles, a lifetime member Tri State Gas Engine and Tractor Association, and St. Joseph Catholic Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family, playing cards, antique motorcycles, hunting, fishing, old cars, traveling with his wife to every state except Alaska, and his home in Venice, Florida.
Lester is survived by his children, Jeffery (Paula) Jones and Cynthia (Zygmunt) Wierzbicki; grandchildren, Joshua (Deirdre) Jones, John (Polly) Wierzbicki, Olivia (Larry) Twigg, Lisa (John) Heslop; and 8 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy; siblings, George Jones Jr., Arle Jones, Frank Jones, and Arlene Jones.
Family and Friends will be received on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee. Prayers will begin in the funeral home on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 108 W. Broadway St., Maumee at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or St. Joseph Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019