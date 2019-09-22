|
|
Lester J. Corggens
Lester J. Corggens departed his life on September 17, 2019 at the age of 78. He retired after 50 years from Mid West Terminal as a Longshoremen.
Lester is preceded in death by his mother, Florence Dailey. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Vanessa; Children, Steven, Raymond, Norman, Wayne, Kathleen Corggens and Samantha Walthall. Host of grandkids, great-grand kids, neices, newphews, friends and family.
Visitation and Funeral services will be held at End Time Christian Fellowship Church Saturday September 28th 2019 from 10am-11am. Furneral services will be held from 11am-12pm.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019