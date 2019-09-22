Home

Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
End Time Christian Fellowship Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
End Time Christian Fellowship Church
Lester J. Corggens Obituary
Lester J. Corggens

Lester J. Corggens departed his life on September 17, 2019 at the age of 78. He retired after 50 years from Mid West Terminal as a Longshoremen.

Lester is preceded in death by his mother, Florence Dailey. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Vanessa; Children, Steven, Raymond, Norman, Wayne, Kathleen Corggens and Samantha Walthall. Host of grandkids, great-grand kids, neices, newphews, friends and family.

Visitation and Funeral services will be held at End Time Christian Fellowship Church Saturday September 28th 2019 from 10am-11am. Furneral services will be held from 11am-12pm.

Published in The Blade from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019
