Lester James "Jim" Pieh
Lester James "Jim" Pieh was born May 22, 1935, to Lester and Stella (Kotz) Pieh. He died June 9, 2019 at his home in Greensboro, NC, surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Rose (Starr) Pieh. He is also survived by his children, Tracy (Jim) Stull, Darren (Jennifer) Pieh, Bryan (Kelly) Pieh; his grandchildren, Hutch (Ashton) Stull, Kelsey (Chris) Holzer, Trevor Pieh, MacKenzie Pieh, Alyssa Pieh; his great-grandchildren, Aiden Brewer and Sullivan Stull; his sister, Kathryn Viers and brother, Jack Pieh.
Jim Started his life in Deerfield, MI, graduating from Deerfield High School. He served in the army for 4 years. Upon returning home he attended Kurtz Meat Cutting School of Toledo. He had a successful career as a Salesman working for Pittsburg Erie Saw Co, Dubois Chemicals and Henkel Chemical Co from which he retired. Being restless in retirement he went to work for Rose City Motors delivering cars all over the country. He started driving when he was 14 and often wondered how many miles he had logged (well over a million) and never once had an accident, not even when Rose tried to tell him how to drive.
Jim's main joy was his family. His happiest times were with his family around him playing games and listening to him laugh at his own jokes and tell his stories about the army and work.
He was an avid card player and loved to play golf and softball. He was fortunate enough to see his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren participate in the sports he loved. A lifelong Detroit Tiger fan he was loyal no matter their record.
Even at the worst of his illness he never complained or got angry he always was quick to forgive and forget. He told Rose he loved her everyday even when he wasn't sure who she was. He was the husband, father and grandfather all others aspire to be.
Thank you for remembering Jim.
Memorials for Jim may be made to Dementia Alliance of North Carolina or Hospice Foundation of Greater Greensboro.
A memorial service will be held in Toledo at 2:00 PM on Sunday, August 4th, at Church of St. Andrew UMC.
Published in The Blade on July 28, 2019