More Obituaries for Lester Pressley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lester Pressley Jr.


1954 - 2019
Lester Pressley Jr. Obituary
Lester Pressley, Jr.

1954 - 2019

Went home at the age of 64, Wednesday, June 19, 2019. He was born on July 1, 1954, to the union of Lester and Eula Pressley. Preceded in death by both parents; sister, Linda Walker and special nephews, Elijah and Donald, Jr. He attended Macomber-Whitney High School. Lester played football and ran track; he loved all sports. Lester served in the Air Force. Legend is that Lester broke many track and field records while in the Air Force. He retired from Crane Brass Foundry.

Left to cherish his memory, brothers, Ronald, Rickey, Reginald, Keith, Pastor Donald (Sherlene),; loving sisters, Jacqueline and Velma.

Published in The Blade on June 29, 2019
