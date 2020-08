Or Copy this URL to Share

Lester Smith



Lester Smith was born April 7, 1952 in Little Rock, Arkansas to the late Lesico Smith and Pearline Brown. He transitioned peacefully to be with the Lord on July 25, 2020 surrounded by his family at St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo Ohio. Left to honor his memory are his daughters Candice Bell and Jaleesa Smith and a host of other relatives and friends.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store