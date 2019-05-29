Home

Lester Swartz, 83, formerly of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully May 26, 2019 in Lake Worth, Florida surrounded by family.

Lester will remain in the hearts of the love of his life, Liz; his daughters Lisa Hemming, Marci Leahey, Debi (Rich) Fusco and his daughter-in-law Sandy. He will be dearly missed by his 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; brothers, Ron (Mimi), William (Linda) and sister Evelyn. Waiting on the other-side are his parents Sam and Clara and his loving son Craig. The family suggests memorial contributions to Trustbridge Hospice, West Palm Beach, Florida. Please visit our Facebook page and share your memories:Remembering the Life of Lester Swartz a.k.a 2Pa. "Moja Droga Ja Cie Kocham"

Published in The Blade on May 29, 2019
