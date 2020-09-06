1/1
Lester "Butch" Yoder
1941 - 2020
Lester "Butch" Yoder, age 79, of Swanton, Ohio, passed-away, unexpectedly, in his home, Saturday morning, August 29, 2020. He was born on January 20, 1941, in Wauseon, Ohio, to Loran and Vera (Schelling) Yoder. Butch was a 1958 graduate of Wauseon High School. He served in The United States Navy from 1958-1959. In 1962, he married Martha J. Meyers and started the family he was so proud of, their "3 boys and the brat".

Butch worked in sales for Yoder Machinery in Holland, for many years, alongside several family members. He worked hard to provide for his family, allowing Marti to stay home to raise the children, but he was sure to take a break to attend all the boys sporting events. In his younger years, he was a member of The Holland Fire Department. He was also a member of The Swanton and The Maumee Elks, The Sylvania Moose and The Swanton American Legion. Butch loved a good deal; he would make daily trips to Kroger's to check out the clearance section and talk to his favorite cashiers. He would rarely pass by a garage sale or an estate sale without stopping and was always on the lookout for a hidden treasure someone he knew "just had to have". In his spare time, he would buy, fix up and sell lawn mowers, mostly to spend time talking to different people. He loved spending time at the casino, where he was sure he could get the slot machine to pay out if he knocked on it or called it names. Often, he would say to whoever was playing with him "put another $100 in, it's gonna hit!"

If you were blessed enough that he referred to you by a nickname, you held a very special place in his heart. Butch had a rare sense of humor, he loved to make people laugh and he loved to be around family. If there was a family function, he would tell you "I wouldn't miss it for the world!" He loved being Papa to all his grandchildren, but even more so, he loved referring to himself as "Papa Great" to the great grandkids. If asked "Do you need anything", he would reply "20's for 10's" and he was certain he just delivered the best one-liner ever!

Butch is survived by an amazing wife of 58 years, Martha Jane Yoder; sons, Loran Jeffery (Susan) Yoder, Lyle Jacob (Rita) Yoder, Lonnie Jay (Michelle) Yoder and daughter, Marcy Jo (Todd) Keefer; grandchildren, Mandy (Keith) Konecki, Beth (Scott) May, Stephanie (Wade) Simpson, Monica (Josh) Rhodes, Micaela Yoder, Riley Yoder, Matthew Zahner, Natalie Yoder, Lauren Woodring and Kendra Keefer; great grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Karson, Wyatt, Paesyn, Weston, Brystol, Kylie, Jenson, Jaxon, Kenzy and Tinley. He is also survived by his siblings, Lowell, Jean, Marel and twin, Lois. He was preceded in death by his parents, Loran and Vera; siblings, John, Paul and Sharon.

Respecting his wishes, Butch was cremated and will be buried at The Wauseon Union Cemetery. An open house style celebration of his life, (because he loved a good party), will be held for family and friends on September 20, 2020, at The Swanton American Legion, 200 Hallett Avenue, Swanton, Ohio, from 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm. We look forward to hearing your stories and memories of this amazing man! Please be COVID Aware, wear a mask if you are comfortable and social distance when possible.

Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Home (419.826.2631).

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at:

weigelfuneralhomes.com


Published in The Blade from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 05:00 PM
The Swanton American Legion
Funeral services provided by
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
204 Chestnut St
Swanton, OH 43558
(419) 826-2631
September 4, 2020
I always enjoyed talking with you Butch. You always had a smarty pants kind of message for me. I’ll miss you my friend. RIP , Until we meet again.
Norma wright
September 4, 2020
I would like to thank him for being so kind to both my parents, Marion (Smitty) and Betty Smith. He always would say something to make dad laugh. They both were lawnmower fixer uppers. I think they enjoyed each other's company. Now they can do it again as Butch joins my dad in heaven. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Karen and Kim Grossheim
Friend
August 31, 2020
any time we had anything for sale down the street you could always count on butch to be there to lowball me so he could take it home and make a buck , he was a good man and a lot of fun ,linda and i are gona miss you deeply butch.
rick and linda szymanowski
Friend
