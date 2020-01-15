Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barnes Funeral Chapel
5825 State Hwy 109
Delta, OH 43515
(419) 822-5995
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barnes Funeral Chapel
5825 State Hwy 109
Delta, OH 43515
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Barnes Funeral Chapel
5825 State Hwy 109
Delta, OH 43515
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leta Kigar-Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leta L. Kigar-Adams


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leta L. Kigar-Adams Obituary
Leta L. Kigar-Adams

Leta L. Adams, age 90, of Delta and Waterville, passed away Sunday morning, January 12, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital. She was born in Fulton County on January 11, 1930 to the late Fred Herrick and Beatrice (O'haver) Herrick. Leta married Ivan "Gus" Kigar and were together for 36 years while being blessed with three children, Sharon, Linda and Rick. On August 26, 1988 she married Robert Adams and together enjoyed 28 years together until his passing in 2016. Before retiring, Leta served over 20 years with the Fulton County Health Center as and admitting clerk and later in insurance billing. In her younger days she enjoyed playing the piano, sewing, baking, cooking and spending time with her grandchildren. Later in years she spent time with her husband Robert traveling cross country in their motor home and wintering in Florida. She was preceded in death by her first husband Ivan "Gus" Kigar; second husband, Robert J. Adams; brother, Marvin Herrick; sister, Margaret Falor; step-son, Jeffrey Adams and daughter-in-law, Bonnie Kigar. Left to cherish her loving memory are her children, Sharon Cass, Linda McCabe, Rick Kigar; step-children, Dr. Bradley (Christie) Adams, Greg (Kerri) Adams and Eric (Sandy) Adams; grandchildren, Angela (Gary) Beagle, Lisa (Scott) Yoder, Ryan McCabe, Tami McCabe, Whitney McCabe, Stephanie (Matt) Carrick and Stephen (Misty) Cass, Autumn (Robert) Lee, Josh Adams, Amber (Brand) Ebner and April Adams, Rachel (Kyle) Haas, Alex, Andrew, Matthew, Brett, Thomas and Ben Adams, Luke and Drew Adams; 20 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild and many loving nieces and nephews. Friends and family will be received at from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy 109 in Delta; where a funeral service honoring Leta's life will be held on Friday, January 17 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Richard Cemetery in Swanton. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be directed to the Delta Church of Christ, 500 Providence St., Delta, Ohio 43515 in her memory. The family would like to thank all the caregivers and friends from StoryPoint Independent Living; where she has resided the past twelve months. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.

Published in The Blade on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -