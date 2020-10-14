Letha A. HolupMay 4, 1933 - October 10, 2020Letha A. Holup, age 87, of Ottawa Lake, MI unexpectedly passed on to eternal life October 10, 2020. Born May 4, 1933, Letha was the daughter of Ludy and Lucy (LaPointe) Knaggs. Letha graduated from Bedford High School and was briefly employed by Devilbiss. She met Edward Holup and shortly thereafter he proposed to her in front of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Temperance, MI where they were married on July 9, 1955. He preceded her in death on January 17, 2001.Letha was a devout Catholic and a full time wife, homemaker, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her favorite things to do included spending time with family and friends, dancing with Edward, gardening, traveling, camping, gathering for Sunday family dinners, volunteering at church rummage sales, attending mass, prayer meetings, conferences and decorating the family home.Letha is survived by six children, Jeanne, Diane, Daniel, Theresa, Michael (Natalie), Andrew (Loel); two brothers, Melvin (Mary Ann) and Howard (Bonnie) and sister, Joanne Young; grandchildren, Ben, David (Anna), Tiffany, Elizabeth, Crystal, Stacy (Steve), Rachel, Sarah, Maria, Emily, Erica, Stephen; great-grandchildren, Lauren, Landon, Liam and Fiona as well as in-laws, Bernard Brosamer, Gloria Knaggs, Gerri Knaggs and Genni Knaggs. She was also preceded in death by her son, Edward; parents; seven brothers, Ray, Paul, Arnold, Bob, Don, Roy and Larry and six sisters, Mary, Anna, Alice Marie, Rose, Jeanne Frances, and Donna.Visitation will be held from 3-8:00 p.m., Thursday, October 15, 2020, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where the rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 12:00 noon, Friday, October 16, 2020 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 4605 St Anthony Rd, Temperance, MI 48182, where she will lie in state after 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery in Temperance, MI. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Anthony Church in Temperance, MI or Heartbeat of Monroe, MI.