Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
(419) 874-3133
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
Service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Prayer Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:45 AM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Rose Catholic Church
215 E. Front Street
Perrysburg, OH
Leticia (Enriquez) Bautista


1938 - 2019
Leticia (Enriquez) Bautista Obituary
Leticia (Enriquez) Bautista

Leticia E. (Enriquez) Bautista, 81, of Perrysburg, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital surrounded by her family and friends. Leticia, also known fondly as Letty, was born April 11, 1938 in the Philippines to Santiago and Veronica (Tiama) Enriquez.

Letty attended and graduated the Far Eastern University with a degree Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting. She became a Certified Public Accountant and was the Finance Manager of Kitchen Design Plus, Toledo, Ohio.

She married Eduardo B. Bautista on January 8, 1966 in Toronto, Ontario Canada. They have been together for 61 years and married for 53 years.

Leticia was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church. She enjoyed doing arts and crafts, gardening, scrapbooking, decorating, and spending time with her family especially her grandsons.

She is survived by her husband Eduardo; children, Leilani (Doug) Worley, Eric (Rowena) Bautista and Edwin Bautista; grandchildren, Chris (Lauren) Keene, Ryan Keene, Tony Keene, Nick (Emily) Keene and Donovan Kai Bautista; siblings, Lilia Omega, Antonio Enriquez and Alejandrino (Annie) Enriquez; and many many nieces, nephews, and godchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and three siblings.

Friends will be received Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419-874-3133) with a scripture service at 6 p.m. Prayers will be recited in the funeral home Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11:45 a.m. with a Funeral Mass at St. Rose Catholic Church, 215 E. Front Street, Perrysburg, OH 43551 at 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Fort Meigs Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Leticia's name to the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at https://www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org/ways-to-give/donate-now. Condolences may be made online to the family at:

www.witzlershank.com
Published in The Blade on Sept. 14, 2019
