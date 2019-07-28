|
Lew Tobias
Lew Tobias, passed on July 18, 2019, after an extended battle with cancer and emphysema. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on November 28, 1933 to Katherine (Meincer) and Lewis Tobias.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Mary Tobias (Krohn) and was the loving father of five children, Pat Miller (Charlie Mikolajczyk), Jeff Tobias (Ruby), Shelley Heller (Rodger), Jim Tobias (Carol), Amy Jalics (Laci); dear brother of John Tobias (Mary Jo). He was blessed with 13 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.
Lew was a graduate of Macomber High School and attended The University of Toledo. He was an Engineer for DeVilbiss Air Power for over 30 years, where he designed air compressors and spray gun equipment. Lew was an avid photographer and he took great joy in sharing his photos with friends and family. During his retirement, he converted his slides and photos into digital images to organize and duplicate for family. He loved to travel, taking his family all over the USA in the family van and in "Marsha" his RV. He enjoyed visiting the National parks and also traveled abroad to Europe and New Zealand.
A Celebration of his Life is planned for August 17, 2019 at the Washington Township Center at 57880 Van Dyke Rd.,Washington, MI 48094 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from July 28 to July 29, 2019