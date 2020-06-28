Lewis Henry BennettJanuary 30, 1929 - May 12, 2020Lewis Henry Bennett, 91, passed away at Kingston Residence of Perrysburg on May 12th, 2020. Lew was born in West York, Pennsylvania, to Royston and Dorothy on January 30, 1929. Lew grew up with his brother Roy in Baltimore, Maryland. He loved growing up near the Chesapeake Bay because Lew loved all types of boats and any activity related to the water. Lew was very proud of his service in the Navy during the Korean War. He enjoyed seeing new places and of course, being on the water! After his return he attended Johns Hopkins University where he studied Marketing. Lew met his beautiful wife, Joann Roth, through his best friend, Gil Roth. They married on June 24, 1956, in West Point, Virginia. Lew and Joann eventually settled in Jamesburg, New Jersey, where Lew started his career with Owens Corning Fiberglas in New York City. The highlight of this time was the birth of their three children, Susan, Russell, and Marianne. In 1969, Lew was transferred to Toledo, Ohio, where he began working at the newly built Fiberglas Tower. Lew established himself as a leader in Marketing Research and enjoyed the fast paced growth of the company. Many at Owens Corning talk of Lew's commitment to his work, his good sense of humor, and having to look behind the stacks of folders on his desk to find him! Lew also found a community within Aldersgate United Methodist Church once he moved to Toledo, and continued to be an active member throughout his time here. Lew and Joann loved to travel. Summer vacation was always a highlight for the family. From camping & backpacking, to spending a week on a schooner, Lew was up for anything. His two favorite trips were visiting Tahiti and France. Experiencing the D-Day beaches of Normandy and exploring Mont-Saint-Michel were personal highlights for Lew. He enjoyed bird watching, walking in Wildwood Metro Park, Snoopy, and bad jokes. Lew loved collecting owls and lighthouses, which he proudly displayed. He also derived great pleasure out of acquiring practical joke souvenirs, which he kept in his home office for daily chuckles. He was a quiet gentleman with a smart sense of humor. He will be greatly missed!Lew was preceded in death by his wife, Joann. Surviving are his children, Susan Nelson (Rick), Russell (Sarah), Marianne Wagner (Joe); and grandchildren, Emily, Jack, Callie, Lewis, Nolan, Maddy, Betsy and Janey.There will be a private service for Lew in Baltimore, Maryland, at a later date. Memorial contributions can be directed to Aldersgate United Methodist Church or The Black Swamp Conservancy. Arrangements were entrusted to Witzler Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg, Ohio (419-874-3133). Online condolences may be left at