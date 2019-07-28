|
|
Lewis J. Vargo
Lewis J. Vargo, 72, of Oregon, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 at Regency Hospital in Sylvania. He was born February 8, 1947 in Toledo to Lewis and Erma (Becker) Vargo.
Lewis completed his training in Genoa to become a police officer. He then became Chief of Police in Elmore. After leaving Elmore, Lewis worked for the Toledo Metro Parks and devoted his life to his law enforcement career for a total of 47 years.
Lewis is survived by his loving wife, Barbara (Bennett) Vargo; children, Lewis (Pattie) Vargo, III, and Denise (Jeff) Vargo; grandchildren, Preston, Lewis IV, Jeffery; siblings, Daniel (Diane), Larry, Kimberly (Tony); and his beloved companion, Buzz.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. with a memorial service to begin at 4 p.m.
www.freckchapel.com
Published in The Blade from July 28 to July 29, 2019