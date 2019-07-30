|
(News story) Lewis J. Vargo, a local law enforcement professional of nearly 50 years who served as the Elmore police chief in the 1970s before a long career as a ranger for Metroparks Toledo, died last Monday at the Regency Hospital in Sylvania. He was 72.
Family members did not know the cause of death.
Mr. Vargo of Oregon was born February 8, 1947, in Toledo to Lewis and Erma Vargo. He spent his entire career in law enforcement.
After serving in communities of Clay Center and Genoa, where he trained to become a police officer, he was named Elmore's chief of police on May 1, 1972, heading that department until Jan. 31, 1975.
A dedicated public official, Mr. Vargo was both shot at and stabbed while in the line of duty.
In November, 1973, a burglary suspect twice shot at Mr. Vargo, who was responding to the call. Mr. Vargo, who was serving as the chief of police, did not return fire, telling The Blade at the time that he could not determine if the suspect was an adult or a juvenile and "didn't want to hit anybody."
Mr. Vargo was also stabbed in his left hand in 1974 while investigating a break-in at Woodmore High School. The wound was minor, and he did not receive treatment.
After his time in Elmore, he then worked for Metroparks Toledo as a ranger beginning in 1976 and retiring in 1999. He continued working in various law enforcement roles, mostly as a security guard, up until a few months before he died, his daughter Denise Vargo said.
"Law enforcement was his passion," she said. "I'm very proud of him and what he stood for. My dad always worked and always provided. He always made sure we were taken care of. He worked a lot but he was living his dream. They always say you never work if you enjoy what you do, and my dad enjoyed going to work every day."
'When you're a police officer, you're always on call and always working. It's a shame that people don't see that and appreciate the work they do," she added.
Mr. Vargo, who was best known as "Lew," had a reputation of being a family man, as well as a tireless worker, earning respect from colleagues who raved about his dependability.
"He was never late," said Mark Fesh, a co-worker for nearly 20 years who worked alongside Mr. Vargo as a ranger at Side Cut Metropark in Maumee. "He just enjoyed being there. We'd have to say 'Lew, go home.' He was just a great worker who never complained."
He was a fixture at Side Cut Metropark, he added.
Mr. Vargo enjoyed playing softball and riding motorcycles outside of work, said Art Weber, another colleague and friend of his during his entire stint with Metroparks.
"Lew was a first-class guy, always fun to be around," Mr.Weber said. "We were a very close-knit staff. We did a lot of things together. We played softball, we hung out. I have some great memories with Lew. We'd go awhile without seeing each other, but every time I would run into him it would be right back to the ole jabbing. It was a very cordial lifelong relationship."
Mr. Weber said Mr. Vargo's ability to "balance diplomacy with being firm," were great qualities for an officer.
"He wasn't afraid of situations. He was right on it," Mr. Weber said. "He was the guy you wanted in some situations because he had great balance. If you can solve a problem without escalating the situation, it's the right thing to do and Lew was very good at that."
Mr. Weber recalled one time when Mr. Vargo changed up the usual routine of a pizza order they would often order as colleagues, much to his surprise.
"He snuck some anchovies onto a pizza one time," he said with a laugh. "He kind of taught me to like them. They were pretty good."
Surviving are Mr. Vargo's wife, Barbara, formerly Bennett; his son, Lewis Vargo III; daughter Denise; brothers Daniel and Larry; sister Kimberly; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S Wynn Rd., Oregon. A memorial service will begin at 4 p.m.
This is a news story by Brooks Sutherland. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6154.
Published in The Blade on July 30, 2019