Lewis W. Rist Sr., age 86 of Rossford, Ohio passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Northwood, OH on August 27, 1932 to Dewey L. and Gertrude (Krob) Rist. Lewis married the love of his life, Phyllis Sweet on July 12, 1952. Together, they celebrated 68 years of marriage. He served his country as a sergeant in the US Army during the Korean War. Lewis was a police officer for the City of Northwood and was appointed Police Chief by Mayor Dowling in 1962. He later was employed at the former Libbey Owens Ford Glass Company as a Tank Foreman for float glass until his retirement in 1997.



Lewis was an avid Detroit Tigers fan. He enjoyed fishing and loved to spend time with his family at their cottage on Marr Lake. He was often found helping neighbors and spent many hours on the front porch visiting with them. One of his pastimes was learning about coins and collecting them. He was a member of the Northwood VFW Post 2984.



Surviving is his loving wife Phyllis; children, Debbie (Ralph) Huff, Diana (Jeff) Wilbarger, Donald (Tracy) Rist, Doug Rist, Lewis "Dusty" (Lori) Rist Jr., and Daralyn Rist. Also surviving are 16 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; sister, Marcella Hughes and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Lewis was preceded in death by his grandson, Bryan Huff and siblings, Thelma, Vivian, LaVerne and George.



Family and friends will be received at the Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Rd., Rossford on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 10:30 AM. at Rossford United Methodist Church, 270 Dixie Highway, Rossford. Interment will follow at Restlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Daughter Project, P.O. Box 255, Perrysburg, OH 43552 or Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd, Perrysburg, OH 43551. Online condolences may be shared at:



Published in The Blade on July 10, 2019