Liga Daiga
Liga Daiga, age 72, passed away November 6, 2019 at her home in Toledo. Liga was born June 18, 1947 in Hamburg, Germany to Imants and Inna Strauts. She married Valdis Daiga on August 2, 1969 in Cleveland, Ohio. Liga received her Master's of Education at Bowling Green State University. She taught high school German and mathematics for Toledo Public Schools and at Maumee High School until retiring in 2000.
Liga's world of art began in 2009 when she enrolled in several art classes at the Toledo Museum of Art. It was here that she discovered her passion for painting. She became a member of the Toledo Artists' Club, served on the Board and as Gallery Director. She also participated in many workshops in Ohio and in Venice, Florida. In 2011, Liga began to enter shows, mostly at the Toledo Artists' Club. She exhibited her first one woman show at the Latvian Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lakewood, Ohio in 2015. Since then many galleries in the area have displayed her art. She was a member of TWALs, Athena Art Society, and the Ohio Watercolor Society.
Liga is survived by her loving husband, Valdis; sons, Edvins (Katrina), Talis (Lyndsey) and David (Amy) Daiga; daughter, Ilze (Jacob) Lowenstein; grandchildren, Gabrielle, Anna, Grant, Claire, Connor, Henry, Oliver, Fletcher, Jasper, Zanis "Zane" and Pierce; sister, Maija; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be Friday, November 15, 2019 from 4-8:00 pm at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.). There will be a Celebration of Life with the sharing of memories at 6:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the United Latvian Lutheran Church of Cleveland, 1385 Andrews Ave. Lakewood, OH 44107-2405 or to the donor's choice. Interment will take place at a later date at Sunset Memorial Park in North Olmstead, Ohio.
Published in The Blade on Nov. 10, 2019