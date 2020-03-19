Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
219-924-3333

Ligia Billeb


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ligia Billeb Obituary
Ligia Billeb

Ligia Billeb formerly of Toledo, OH and Clearwater Beach, FL passed away peacefully on March 11, 2020. Ligia was born in northern Brazil. She was a city of Toledo Public Schools teacher, teaching foreign languages; Spanish, French and German to the children of Toledo for 30 years. She was the director of the International Children's Choir in the 1970's and taught many children in Toledo to play guitar, piano and to sing and live life in harmony.

She is survived by her husband, Hans Billeb; her children, daughter, Luci (Gene) Pinkus; son, Andre (Christine) Simenauer and her grandchildren, Emily Simenauer, Josh Pinkus, Eli Simenauer, Jason Pinkus and Eva Simenauer.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings. She will be placed to rest in a private ceremony.

www.kishfuneralhome.net

Published in The Blade from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ligia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -