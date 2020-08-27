Lil-Mar Stroh
Lil-Mar Stroh, 74, of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away on August 24, 2020 after an extensive battle with Leiomyosarcoma – a rare type of cancer that affects smooth muscle tissue. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Irene Vetesy. She attended Waite High School where instead of college preparatory subjects she elected to focus on developing office administrative skills such as taking and correctly transcribing dictation, always using proper phone etiquette and the importance of maintaining confidentiality of information. Her objective was to have academic skill sets that were easily transferable both within an organization and geographically. That advanced planning provided significant benefits as she was always quickly employed, associated with the relocations related to her husband being drafted into military service and his subsequent multiple business related transfers. The results of her planning culminated with her assignment as executive assistant to the Director of Pilkington Glass's North American Operations.
On September 2, 1967 she married Dean Stroh. That relationship developed from a challenge her Waite High School girl friends initiated that she could not contact and successfully invite Dean (Captain of Clay High School's football team – Waites arch rival) to attend a Sadie Hawkins' Dance – Girl asks Boy). She made the call- Dean accepted and a 53 year marriage resulted.
Early in their marriage Lil-Mar learned of a medical issue that prevented her having children. She quickly overcame that obstacle by caring for foster infants on weekends, regularly volunteering at Toledo Hospitals' Neo Natal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and preparing food at the Ronald MacDonald's facility for consumption by families utilizing the facility overnight. Lil-Mar was a meticulous housekeeper, a creative home decorator, an excellent cook that truly enjoyed home entertaining, a loyal friend to many, and most of all a Great Wife who fully supported and contributed to her husband's business efforts and results.
Graveside services will be held at First St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery, 2471 Seaman Road, Toledo, Friday, August 28, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. A Celebration of Lil-Mar's life will follow from 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. at Belmont Country Club, 29601 Bates Road, Perrysburg.
or a charity of the donor's choice
