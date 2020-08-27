1/1
Lil-Mar Stroh
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lil-Mar's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lil-Mar Stroh

Lil-Mar Stroh, 74, of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away on August 24, 2020 after an extensive battle with Leiomyosarcoma – a rare type of cancer that affects smooth muscle tissue. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Irene Vetesy. She attended Waite High School where instead of college preparatory subjects she elected to focus on developing office administrative skills such as taking and correctly transcribing dictation, always using proper phone etiquette and the importance of maintaining confidentiality of information. Her objective was to have academic skill sets that were easily transferable both within an organization and geographically. That advanced planning provided significant benefits as she was always quickly employed, associated with the relocations related to her husband being drafted into military service and his subsequent multiple business related transfers. The results of her planning culminated with her assignment as executive assistant to the Director of Pilkington Glass's North American Operations.

On September 2, 1967 she married Dean Stroh. That relationship developed from a challenge her Waite High School girl friends initiated that she could not contact and successfully invite Dean (Captain of Clay High School's football team – Waites arch rival) to attend a Sadie Hawkins' Dance – Girl asks Boy). She made the call- Dean accepted and a 53 year marriage resulted.

Early in their marriage Lil-Mar learned of a medical issue that prevented her having children. She quickly overcame that obstacle by caring for foster infants on weekends, regularly volunteering at Toledo Hospitals' Neo Natal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and preparing food at the Ronald MacDonald's facility for consumption by families utilizing the facility overnight. Lil-Mar was a meticulous housekeeper, a creative home decorator, an excellent cook that truly enjoyed home entertaining, a loyal friend to many, and most of all a Great Wife who fully supported and contributed to her husband's business efforts and results.

Graveside services will be held at First St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery, 2471 Seaman Road, Toledo, Friday, August 28, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. A Celebration of Lil-Mar's life will follow from 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. at Belmont Country Club, 29601 Bates Road, Perrysburg. Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society or a charity of the donor's choice. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

www.egglestonmeinert.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Belmont Country Club
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Graveside service
10:30 AM
First St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eggleston Meinert & Pavley

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 26, 2020
Dean, I am so very sorry for your lost. Lil Mar was a beautiful person, both inside and out. My thoughts and prayers are with you !
Jenny Ott
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved