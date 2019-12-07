|
|
Lila Crozier Wood
With a devoted niece and nephew holding her hand, Lila died serenely on December 4, 2019 at the Genoa Care Center after a short hospitalization. She was 91.
Born in 1928 to Dale and Leona (Freimark) Crozier, Lila grew up in Elmore with a lively childhood and as an active member of the Elmore Christian Church.
Following graduation from Harris-Elmore High School in 1946, she was employed with Multiplex, eventually becoming office manager. In 1961 she began a 28-year career with Owens-Illinois in the Administrative Services Division, retiring in 1989. During many of her years at O-I, she maintained the schedules of the corporate aircraft and pilots.
When she married widower John H. Wood, II in 1957, she became the stepmother of three grown children, whom she loved just as she did each of her 16 Crozier nieces, nephews, and all their generations of progeny.
She was the oldest active charter member of Delta Chi Chapter of Sigma Alpha philanthropic sorority, which she joined in 1947.
Lila approached life with enthusiasm, whether it was her work, her love of gardening, cooking and entertaining, hosting family and friends, or her many travels and adventures with John.
Throughout her life, she brought abundant joy to many lives, and was grateful for having had wonderful parents, kind neighbors and dear friends. The source of her contagious joy and service to others was her strong faith and involvement with the church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, sisters Jean Crozier and Betty Riehm, brothers William D. and David E. Crozier, stepson Daniel G. Wood and numerous in-laws.
She is survived by brothers James P. and Thomas A. Crozier (Sharon), sister Sue Howe, 16 nieces and nephews and their families, stepson John H. Wood III, stepdaughter Susanne Miskelly, their families, and many other Wood family members.
Visitation is Sunday, December 8 from 1:00 – 6:00 P.M. at Crosser Funeral Home, Elmore-Genoa Chapel, 19550 W. SR 51. The funeral service will be Monday, December 9, at 11:00 A.M. at St. John's United Church of Christ, 448 E. Rice Street, Elmore. Interment will follow at Harris-Elmore Union Cemetery. The family suggests tributes to the church, the Harris-Elmore Public Library, Box 45, Elmore, OH 43416, or Heartspring, charity project of Sigma Alpha. The sharing of a memory or expressing a condolence may be shared at www.crosserfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Blade on Dec. 7, 2019