Lila M. Aubell
Lila Aubell, 86, of Waterville, OH, passed away March 30, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital. She was born March 6, 1934 in Toledo, OH to Edward and Mary (Wisniewski) Kwiatkowski. Lila was a 1952 graduate of Waite High School and was a member of the National Honor Society. She graduated from The University of Toledo in 1957 with a degree in Elementary Education and was a member of the Peppers Women's Honorary. Lila taught school at McKinley Elementary in Toledo, OH and the Anthony Wayne School system.
She and her husband Greg are charter members of Community of Christ Lutheran Church in Whitehouse, OH and are one of the three couples who established the earliest beginnings of the church. Lila enjoyed traveling extensively. She has explored over 50 National Parks. She was an avid book reader and a past member of the Church's book club.
Most of all, Lila was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She married Greg Aubell July 20, 1957 in Toledo, OH. He survives along with children, Lisa (Robert) Rhody of Chico, CA, Susan (Timothy) Owczarzak of Naperville, IL, and Chris (Meg Schrems) Aubell of Millfeild, OH, grandchildren, Miles and Wade Rhody and Emily (Matt Ales) Owczarzak of Pensacola, FL and Timothy Owczarzak. She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Gregory Todd Aubell.
The family will have a private service. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later time. Memorial contributions can be given to the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, Waterville, OH. We encourage everyone to share a fond memory or condolence with the family on our website at www.dunnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Apr. 1, 2020