Lilla Mae (Bowles) Evans



Lilla Mae (Bowles) Evans, age 94, was welcomed into God's arms on Thursday, February 7, 2019, while at home surrounded by the love and comfort of family in Fishers, Indiana, where she resided for the last 3 years.



Lilla Mae was born on May 30, 1924, in Greensville, Georgia, to James McArthur and Sarah Ann (Scott) Bowles. She was the baby girl of the family of 5 children.



After moving to Toledo, Ohio, as a young adult, Lilla Mae met Joseph Evans. They married on January 29, 1950 and had 5 children. Joseph was called home to be with the Lord on their 65th wedding anniversary, January 29, 2015.



Lilla Mae was a member of True Vine Missionary Baptist Church in Toledo where she held many roles, including, the Mothers Board, Lucille Bost Guild and Missionary Department. Lilla was also a member of the order of Eastern Star.



Lilla Mae was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph; her daughter, Linda D. Evans; her parents, James McArthur and Sarah Bowles; her sister, Elsie Stinson; brothers, William Henry (Buddy), James McArthur Jr (Jay) and Leonard David (Lent); and nephews, Jimmie and Melvin Stinson.



Lilla Mae leaves to cherish her memory 4 children, JoAnn Thomas, Nathan L. Evans (Connie)(Decatur, GA), Margie Evans Fort (Fishers, IN) and Carmen Watkins; sisters, Emma Kate Bowles Walker and Ruby Jewel Bowles (both Atlanta, GA); nieces and nephews that she helped to raise, Florine Ruffin, Iula Isom, Barbara Jean Stinson Phillips, Sylvester Stinson (Billie) (All Atlanta, GA) and Brenda Peterson (Dayton, OH); 7 grandchildren, Shawn and Kimberly Bohannon, Vann and Jovan Evans, Darcie Evans Benham; Michelle Phelps (Stephen) and Daniel Watkins; 6 great grandchildren and many, many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Visitation will be Friday 5-8:00 p.m. at Dale-Riggs Funeral Home Chapel, wake service Saturday 10:00 a.m. followed by funeral service 11:00 a.m. at True Vine Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Jerome Graham pastor, interment Historic Woodlawn Cemetery.dalefh.com



