Lillian Blaylock
Lillian M. Blaylock, age 97, of Oregon, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Northwest Ohio- Toledo on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Lillian was born to Ethan and Irene (Beasley) Pennington on October 5, 1922 in Louisville, KY. She was a homemaker and enjoyed being a flea market vendor for Touch Lamps. She married her husband, James B. Blaylock in 1945. He preceded her in death in 2002.
Lillian is survived by her children, Irene Pryke and John (Charmaine) Blaylock; 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 6 great great-grandchildren and many extended family. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Carol Thacker.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Monday, April 13, 2020, from 9:00a.m. until 11:00 p.m.
We request family and friends stay home if they have been sick, are elderly, or have underlying health conditions.
Services will be private and live streamed at 11:00 a.m. via the Freck Funeral Chapel Facebook page. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or Paws and Whiskers Cat Shelter.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020