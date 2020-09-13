Lillian Casey

Lillian CaseyLillian Casey, age 88, daughter of the late Ralph and Clara Sanderson, passed away on September 4, 2020 after a brief illness. She is survived by her sisters, Marlene Snyder, Joan Schliebner, and Linda Korneffel; and brother, John Sanderson.Her brother, Myron Eugene Sanderson died in October 2019. Her beloved partner, Richard (Dick) Coble passed away in 2018. She was formerly married to Charles Casey, M.D.A private graveside service will be held at Ottawa Hills Memorial Cemetery Chapel of Peace Mausoleum. Donations may be made to the Toledo Repertoire Theater. Arrangements were entrusted to Walker Funeral Home, Sylvania, OH (419-841-2422). Condolences can be shared at