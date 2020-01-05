|
Lillian Catherine Anderson
Lillian Catherine Anderson, age 100, formerly of W. State Line Rd., passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospice in Indianapolis, IN. Lillian was born on December 6, 1919 in Toledo, OH to Walenty and Amelia (Nowalkowski) Barabasz. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker, she loved hosting gatherings of family and friends, and travelling extensively with her husband of 64 years, Henry Anderson.
In addition to her parents and husband Henry, Lillian was preceded in death by her son, Allen Anderson; and sister, Helen Bringman. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Colleen Anderson of Melbourne Beach, FL; and granddaughters, Megan and Breanne Anderson.
A family service will be held on Tuesday, January 7 at 1:00 p.m. in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 419-476-9176.
Memorial donations may be given to St. Vincent Hospice, 8450 N. Payne Rd., Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46268. Condolences can be shared at
