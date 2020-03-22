|
Mrs. Lillian Coffey-Killian
Mrs. Coffey-Killian, 51, passed Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center. She was a 1987 graduate of the Calvin M. Woodward High School and co-owner of L & K Tax Service.
She is survived by parents, Rufus "Mike" and Ruth N. Coffey; daughter, Anjillian M. Hughes; brothers, Keith Douglas, Sr. and Richard A. Coffey; sisters, Nanette Reasonover, Ruth Ann Coffey and Crystal K. (Elvis) Johnson.
Funeral Services 3 p.m. Monday, March 23, 2020, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 2 p.m. Family Hour/Wake. Apostle Andre Cranford, Officiant.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020